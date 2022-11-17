Home Business

Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies.

Published: 17th November 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil while reducing the rate of the export of diesel.

The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), was hiked to Rs 10,200 per tonne, from Rs 9,500 per tonne, with effect from November 17, a government notification said.

In the fortnightly revision of the windfall tax, the government cut the rate on the export of diesel to Rs 10.5 per litre, from Rs 13 per litre.

The levy on diesel includes Rs 1.50 per litre road infrastructure cess.

The export tax on jet fuel or ATF, which was set at Rs 5 a litre in the last review on November 1, has not been altered.

When the levy was first introduced, a windfall tax on the export of petrol alongside diesel and ATF too was levied.

But the tax on petrol was scrapped in subsequent fortnightly reviews.

While the windfall profit tax is calculated by taking away any price that producers are getting above a threshold, the levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments.

These margins are primarily a difference between the international oil price realised and the cost.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies.

At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre (USD 12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and aviation turbine fuel and Rs 13 a litre (USD 26 a barrel) on diesel.

A Rs 23,250 per tonne (USD 40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

The duties were partially adjusted in the previous rounds on July 20, August 2, August 19, September 1, September 16, October 1, October 16 and November 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
windfall tax crude oil export of diesel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp