64 per cent online sales this festive season from tier 2+ cities: Report

18th November 2022

BENGALURU:  This year, festive sales have been driven by Tier-II cities and beyond, as 64% of shoppers come from these cities, with fashion dominating the category. Led by unbranded fashion- one in every five orders had a kurti or saree in their cart, and within beauty, makeup was the most sought-after category.

Redseer Strategy Consultants on Thursday released a report that showed a 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in online retail during the festive month this year, and Rs 76,000 crore worth of goods were sold.
A majority of the platforms held their festive sale from September 22 to October  23, 2022. 

“Democratisation of categories continued this year as well, with lower order value items growing faster than mobiles and electronics. While mobiles and electronics continue to dominate category share, home & kitchen, groceries and beauty personal care were the fastest-growing categories,” said Sanjay Kothari, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. While groceries grew nearly 2X from last festive, long tail categories such as Home, groceries saw the highest YoY growth at 1.86X.

Key takeaways

  • 115 -125 mn shoppers placed orders across platforms in the festive month
  • Online Retail achieved Rs 76k crore of sales during the one-month sale event
  • Three in four sellers reported at least  2x volume growth during sale days
  • Within long-tail categories, grocery contributed to 34% of the growth
  • E-grocery witnessed a 2x growth from the last festive
  • 64% of shoppers come from Tier2+ cities
