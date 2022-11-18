Home Business

Coal, gas form base load at present; renewable energy storage expensive: Union Minister RK Singh

The power minister while addressing a seminar on National Bioenergy Programme here also said that eventually coal and gas-based energy will be phased out.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister R K Singh on Friday said electricity generated from coal and gas forms the base load as the round-the-clock supply of renewable energy is not viable at present due to expensive storage.

The power minister while addressing a seminar on National Bioenergy Programme here also said that eventually coal and gas-based energy will be phased out.

"Battery storage cost is Rs 10 per KWh. Solar power is Rs 2.30 KWh. You cannot have round-the-clock (renewable energy) without storage. You need some base load and that (base load at present) will come from coal, gas etc," he said.

About phasing out coal, he suggested that it cannot happen at the cost of Rs 14 per KWh.

India has set an ambitious target of having 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"We will phase out coal and gas (energy source). That will happen," he stated.

The minister said India has already installed 107 GW of renewable energy capacity and it touches 153 GW with inclusion of 47 GW of large hydropower plants.

He also said around 70GW of renewable energy generation capacity is under construction.

He opined that adding the capacity of biomass is more difficult than that of solar and wind and that "it is a challenge for all of us".

During the seminar, all the stakeholders discussed and deliberated on the challenges, opportunities and initiatives in the bioenergy sector.

Singh also unveiled a compendium of the National Bioenergy Programme and launched the Biogas & Bio-Urja Portal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
renewable energy R K Singh power minister
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp