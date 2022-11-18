Home Business

India saw sales worth Rs 76,000 cr in festive month: Report

Within beauty, makeup was the most sought-after category with a lot of interest in looking and feeling good, the report mentioned.

Published: 18th November 2022 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India saw robust online sales worth Rs 76,000 crore in the festive month from September 22 and October 23, a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

According to Bengaluru-based Redseer Strategy Consultants, the tier 2 and above cities drove this growth and contributed 57 per cent of festive GMV (gross merchandise value).

The growth was largely driven by the fashion category, led by unbranded fashion.

"While mobiles and electronics continue to dominate category share, home & kitchen, groceries and beauty personal care were the fastest growing categories. Grocery grew almost 2X from last festive season," said Sanjay Kothari, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Festive Sales have largely become a tier 2 and above phenomenon with 64 per cent of transacting shoppers coming from those cities.

Within beauty, makeup was the most sought-after category with a lot of interest in looking and feeling good, the report mentioned.

In-home furnishing and decor, cushion covers, showpieces and decor accents contributed most to the growth.

"Three in four sellers we surveyed reported at least 2X volume growth from business as usual (BAU) during sale days, with strong support from platforms in planning and executing the festive season well. This increase was more visible in lower ASP categories like fashion where 42 per cent of the sellers reported a 3X to 5X growth from BAU," Kothari said.

Offline retail stores saw robust footfalls during Diwali this year, which is also evidenced by growth seen from movements in Google Mobility Index.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online sales Festive Sales Diwali sales
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp