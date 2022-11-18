India’s PC market declines 11.7 per cent in Q3, 2022, after growing for past two years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As remote working is taking a backseat in the country, traditional PC (personal computer) market, after two years of consecutive growth, reported decline by 11.7% year-over-year (YoY) in Q32022 (Jul-Sept).

As per the International Data Corporation (IDC)’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report, all segments declined except the government, which grew 91.5% YoY as orders materialised, leading to strong growth for the third consecutive quarter.

“India’s PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations fell 11.7% YoY in Q32022 after eight consecutive quarters of growth despite strong shipments of 3.9 million units,” reads the report. As per the report, desktop and workstation categories grew 23.4% and 17.6% YoY, respectively, the notebook category fell 19.5%. The consumer segment shipped 2.1 million units.

Online sales helped picking up momentum at the end of September. However, that was not sufficient to prevent a 10.9% YoY fall. While the demand for premium notebooks (over $1,000) fell 28.5% YoY in the commercial segment, premium consumer notebooks grew 9.8% YoY. Strong performance by Apple and good traction for ASUS’ gaming notebooks were the key drivers.

“With schools and colleges opening, the consumer segment is seeing tapering demand for past few months as demand for remote learning has come to a standstill. Weakened currency is resulting in rising device costs and pricing pressure for vendors,” said Bharath Shenoy, market analyst, IDC India. In terms of companies, HP Inc. grabbed the top spot in the market with 23.9% share in 3Q22.

It shipped over 940,000 units. Lenovo overtook Dell for the second position with a share of 21.9%, thanks to online sales. Dell Technologies, with 16% market share, slipped to the third position. Acer held fourth position with a 10.9% market share. ASUS maintained fifth position with a share of 9.9%.

