Home Business

Government removes export duty on steel, iron ore and pellet

Indian steel exports dipped significantly by 53% in April-September of FY 23 to 5 million tonnes (mnt) against almost 11 mnt in the same period of FY 22.

Published: 19th November 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image of JSW Steel used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

In a bid to give impetus to the export of steel and iron ore items, the government on Friday removed export duty on those steel products and iron ore imposed in the month of May this year with effect from Saturday, Finance Ministry notification said. 

“…. on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby makes the following further amendments ….,” the notification said. 

Export duty on high grade ore and pellets has been decreased to nil. In the same way, 15% export duty imposed on pig iron, hot-rolled and cold-rolled alloy and non-alloy flat steel products of 600mm or more in width has also been reduced to nil.

“Domestic steel industry is grateful to the Prime Minister of India for taking the decision to withdraw the export duty imposed on iron and steel items on May 21, 2022. We are also thankful to the Union Ministers of Finance, Commerce and Steel for supporting the industry.  This will re-energise and further motivate the industry to move forward with full confidence to put steel sector towards an inclusive growth path,” said Mr. Dilip Oommen, President, Indian Steel Association and, CEO, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and Executive Vice President, ArcelorMittal. 

“Decision to withdraw the export duty imposed on Iron and Steel items, immediately once the inflation numbers came to reasonable level shows the concern of the Government of India towards common man and the Industry,” said Mr Alok Sahay Secretary -General, Indian Steel Association. 

Indian steel exports dipped significantly by 53% in April-September of FY 23 to 5 million tonnes (mnt) against almost 11 mnt in the same period of FY 22. Flat steel exports fell 44% to 3.66 mnt (6.53 mnt) y-o-y, semis declined 66% to 1 mnt (3 mnt) and longs by 69% to 0.43 mnt (1.40 mnt) during the first half of FY23. 

Exports of iron ore and pellets in the first half of FY23 stood at 6.98 mnt, witnessing a steep decline by 63% from 18.91 mnt in the same period  of previous year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steel industry Iron ore Export Export duty
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp