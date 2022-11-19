Home Business

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo to hire former Twitter employees

“We will soon enable you to seamlessly migrate all your old Tweets to Koo and also help find your existing Twitter following on Koo. Will keep you posted,” said Koo co-founder.

Published: 19th November 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Homegrown Koo, which has become the second-largest microblogging platform in the world, will hire former employees of Twitter. The platform’s co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said, “Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down.

We will hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round.” He added that they deserve to work where their talent is valued. “Micro-blogging is about people's power. Not suppression.”

According to agency reports, Twitter told its employees that the office will be temporarily closed. It is said that many employees are quitting the company after Elon Musk reportedly asked them to work for long hours. Hashtags such as ‘RIP Twitter’ started trending on Twitter and many employees took to the platform saying that they left the company and they did not sign up for ‘extremely hardcore’ Twitter 2.0.

“We will soon enable you to seamlessly migrate all your old Tweets to Koo and also help find your existing Twitter following on Koo. Will keep you posted,” said Koo co-founder. Elon Musk has already sacked half of the company’s 7,500-strong workforce and he has also come under fire for drastic changes at the company that he bought for $44 billion.

