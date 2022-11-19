Home Business

LTIMindtree expands Hyderabad operations

The Centre will have the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 professionals.

BENGALURU:  LITMindtree, which recently received merger approval, on Friday announced that it is expanding Hyderabad operations by setting up a new digital experience centre in the city. 

The Centre will have the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 professionals. Equipped with the latest technology and automation capabilities, the centre will enable clients to rapidly envision, prototype and implement disruptive digital solutions that meet the needs of tomorrow, the company said in a statement.

Nachiket Deshpande, CEO & executive board member, LTIMindtree,  said, “Hyderabad is one of India’s leading entrepreneurial, industrial and R&D hubs with robust educational infrastructure, rich talent pool and a forward-looking work ethic."

"We remain committed to leveraging our presence in the city to build cutting-edge digital solutions and foster innovation to help our clients get to the future, faster.” The firm employs over 16,000 staff in the city and has more than doubled its headcount in the city in the last year alone.

