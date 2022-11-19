Home Business

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Gupta in his farewell message said that he will remain a “long only investor in Zomato”.

Published: 19th November 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the food-tech company. This is the third high-profile exit from the company in recent weeks. Gupta joined Zomato in 2018 as the head of food delivery. He was elevated to co-founder in 2021 to oversee new businesses. In recent times, Zomato’s new initiatives head and former food delivery head Rahul Ganjoo and head of its Intercity Legends service Siddharth Jhawar had left the company.

“You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business,” said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO.  

Gupta in his farewell message said that he will remain a “long-only investor in Zomato”. The big exits at Zomato come at a time when the loss-making company is expecting to break even in the next 2 to 4 quarters. The food-tech firm’s consolidated net loss in the September quarter (Q2FY23) narrowed to Rs 251 crore from Rs 430 crore a year ago quarter (Q2FY22).

However, the losses grew 35% sequentially as Zomato had reported a loss of Rs 186 Crore in the June quarter (Q1FY23). This surge can be attributed to Blinkit’s acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Mohit Gupta food-tech company
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp