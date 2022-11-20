Home Business

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal blessed with twins

Isha and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in Mumbai.

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal are blessed with twins, informed the Ambani family through an official release on Sunday.

On November 19, Isha and Anand welcomed their twin-baby girl and baby boy.

Ambani family said, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Isha and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.

In December 2020, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed their baby boy.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani had recently introduced his daughter Isha Ambani as the new leader of his conglomerate's retail business -- a firm he said had achieved a record Rs 2 lakh crore turnover and is among Asia's top 10 retailers.

