Airtel recharge price hiked in Haryana and Odisha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday increased the price of its minimum mobile recharge plan by 57% in Haryana and Odisha. According to the Airtel website, the price of the minimum monthly recharge plan has increased by nearly 57% to Rs 155 from Rs 99 in both states. It is believed that the company has started it as a trial plan, and soon it will be rolled out across the country.

As per reports, it will soon discontinue its all 28-day calling plans with SMS and data that are priced below Rs 155. In Rs 155 plan, the users will get unlimited voice calling along with 1GB of data and 300 SMSes. Bharti Airtel took a lead in 2021 too when it increased its minimum recharge offer by 25% to Rs 99 from Rs 79.

Later, other telecom operators -- Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea -- followed suit. Meanwhile, Airtel said it has launched 5G services in Guwahati. As per Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North East Airtel customers can now experience an ultra-fast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

The company first announced 5G Plus in October, with initial availability limited to eight cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. Since then it has expanded the service to Panipat, Gurugram, Pune Lohegaon airport as well as at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi.

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday increased the price of its minimum mobile recharge plan by 57% in Haryana and Odisha. According to the Airtel website, the price of the minimum monthly recharge plan has increased by nearly 57% to Rs 155 from Rs 99 in both states. It is believed that the company has started it as a trial plan, and soon it will be rolled out across the country. As per reports, it will soon discontinue its all 28-day calling plans with SMS and data that are priced below Rs 155. In Rs 155 plan, the users will get unlimited voice calling along with 1GB of data and 300 SMSes. Bharti Airtel took a lead in 2021 too when it increased its minimum recharge offer by 25% to Rs 99 from Rs 79. Later, other telecom operators -- Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea -- followed suit. Meanwhile, Airtel said it has launched 5G services in Guwahati. As per Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North East Airtel customers can now experience an ultra-fast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. The company first announced 5G Plus in October, with initial availability limited to eight cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. Since then it has expanded the service to Panipat, Gurugram, Pune Lohegaon airport as well as at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi.