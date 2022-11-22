Indian stock indices, rupee marginally up in early trade on Tuesday

Home Business

NEW DELHI: Indian stock indices have stalled three straight session losses to marginally rise on Tuesday morning.

At 9.47 am, Sensex traded at 61,235.72 points, up 90.88 points or 0.15 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,180.70 points, up 20.75 points or 0.11 per cent.

"The weakness in the market is likely to continue in the near term. With the dollar index rebounding to above 108, FIIs may sell again or at least refrain from big buying. There are no positive triggers now that can take the market much higher from the current levels," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar added long-term investors can utilize the weakness in the market to buy high-quality stocks in banking, telecom, capital goods, IT and autos and blue chips across sectors.

On Monday, markets started the week on a feeble note and lost over half a per cent, in continuation to the previous session's fall.

After the initial decline, Nifty traded in a narrow band till the end and settled closer to the day's low at 18,159.95 levels. Most sectoral indices traded in line with the benchmark and ended lower wherein realty, IT and energy were the top losers.

"Participants should see the dip as normal profit-taking after the recent surge and we expect the 17,950-18,050 zone to act as immediate support in Nifty. While we're seeing a mixed trend across sectors, resilience in the banking space is playing a critical role in capping the damage so far," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking.

Meanwhile, Rupee too opened Tuesday's trade marginally higher at 81.72 against the previous session close of 81.84. 

