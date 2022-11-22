Home Business

Ministers' panel may recommend 28 per cent GST on online gaming, tweak in calculation method 

Currently, online gaming attracts 18 per cent GST. The tax is levied on gross gaming revenue, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals.

Published: 22nd November 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Online gaming, Rummy, Gambling,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The panel of state finance ministers is likely to recommend a uniform GST levy of 28 per cent on online gaming irrespective of whether it is a game of skill or a game of chance, sources said.

However, it is likely to suggest a revised formula for calculating the amount on which the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be levied. Currently, online gaming attracts 18 per cent GST. The tax is levied on gross gaming revenue, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals.

Sources said that the GoM report is almost final and would be submitted to the GST Council soon for consideration.

The Group of Ministers (GoM), chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had in its earlier report submitted to the Council in June suggested a 28 per cent GST on the full value of the consideration, including contest entry fee, paid by the player, without making a distinction such as games of skill or chance.

However, the Council had asked the GoM to reconsider its report.

Following that the GoM took the views of the Attorney General and also met stakeholders from the online gaming industry.

Although the GoM deliberated on separate definitions for 'games of skill' and 'games of chance', it finally decided to tax both as demerit goods attracting a 28 per cent GST. The message has to be clear that online gaming is a demerit good.

However, some relaxation in valuation methods could be provided, sources told PTI.

The GoM report in June suggested that the GST should be levied on the entire amount received as consideration from the participant.

Charging 28 per cent GST on the entire amount, which a player deposits for a game for both categories of online game, would reduce the prize money left for distribution and drive away players from legitimate tax-deducting portals.

This may also encourage online gamers towards unlawful portals that do not deduct tax, sector experts had said.

Online gaming witnessed a spurt during the time of the Covid lockdown with the number of users in India rising substantially.

As per a KPMG report, the online gaming sector would grow to Rs 29,000 crore by 2024-25 from Rs 13,600 crore in 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Online gaming GoM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp