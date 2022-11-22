Home Business

Rupee gains 12 paise to close at 81.67 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.72 and touched an intra-day high of 81.64 and a low of 81.83 against the greenback.

Published: 22nd November 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

One rupee coins for representational purposes only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 81.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.72 and touched an intra-day high of 81.64 and a low of 81.83 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 81.67, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.79 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee marked the first gain in the last five days as a gauge of the dollar index halted a three-day gain after some US policymakers struck a cautious note about further aggressive tightening moves," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Recovery in domestic equities and stronger Asian currencies also supported the rupee.

The near-term attention will be focused on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes due Wednesday.

It may show consensus on the need to slow hikes but division on the end-point and whether to prioritise inflation or economic growth, he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.35 per cent to 107.46.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.80 per cent to USD 88.15 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent to end at 61,418.96, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent to 18,244.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,593.83 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee rate INR Indian rupee dollar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp