With Rs 36,300 cr second infra investment, Amazon Web services to support 48k jobs in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon company, plans to invest over Rs 36,300 crore in India by 2030, in its second infrastructure region in India- Hyderabad. It will also support over 48,000 full-time jobs annually.

On Tuesday, AWS announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure region in Hyderabad. With this Asia Pacific region, developers, start-ups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, among others, can serve end users from data centres located in India.

"The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have the additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at Amazon Data Services.

"Data centres are an important element of the digital ecosystem. The investments by AWS in expanding their data centres in India is a welcome development and would certainly help catalyze India’s digital economy,” said Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar in a statement.

With this new region launch, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

The Hyderabad region consists of three Availability Zones and joins the existing AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which opened in June 2016.

AWS is planning to invest approximately Rs 36,300 crore in India by 2030 through the new region which includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses, AWS said.

It added that the construction and operation of the Hyderabad region are estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (about Rs 63,600 crores) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030.

