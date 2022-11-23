Job search platform Monster rebrands as foundit; to focus on talent management

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From a job search portal, Monster is transforming into a talent management platform called 'foundit'.

Quess Corp acquired Monster Worldwide's APAC & ME business in 2018, and recently Monster raised Rs 137.5 crore in a funding round led by investors Akash Bhanshali of Volrado Venture Partners and Mohandas Pai of Meridian Investments.

Ajit Isaac, Non-Executive Chairman of Quess Corp and foundit, said that foundit will offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters and personalised services to job seekers across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

As a job portal, Monster has been serving over 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers across 18 countries.

"Over the last couple of years, organisations experienced everything from the Great Resignation and the Great Regret leading to mass hiring at an unprecedented pace. But now as the market settles, hiring is going to be a lot sharper, focused and skill-based," Isaac said.

One of the key features that job seekers can look forward to is personalised job discovery and enablement solutions, foundit said. Candidates will receive results and recommendations that are curated to their educational background, employment experience and validated skills.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit, said, “Technology is leading disruption across sectors. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire. The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring & changing expectations from careers."



