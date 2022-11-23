Labour ministry summons e-commerce giant Amazon over layoffs in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday called e-commerce company Amazon for a discussion today (November 23) in Bengaluru, over the layoffs by the company in India.

The Labour Ministry has also called the IT employees union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) for a joint discussion.

NITES had written a letter to the Labour and Employment Minister last week, requesting to take immediate action over the layoffs issue. Harpeet Singh Saluja, president, NITES, said that they are thankful to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the prompt action initiated to safeguard the interest of Amazon employees.

“This is a sigh of relief for Amazon India employees for time being. We are hoping that the unethical voluntary separation policy introduced by Amazon will be scrapped by the government authorities,” he said.

Cisco to cut 5% of workforce globally

After Amazon, Meta and Twitter, networking company Cisco will lay off 5% of its workforce- over 4,000 employees globally. The company has over 12,500 employees in India, and the exact number of layoffs in India are not known. Last week, the company announced a restructuring plan to rebalance the organisation and enable further investment in key priority areas. “This rebalancing will include talent movement options and restructuring.”

