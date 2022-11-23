Home Business

Paytm share crashes over 11 per cent on fear of competition

It pegged HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank to be the four top firms in the business. Paytm share prices have fallen 79% from its IPO price of Rs 2,150.  

Published: 23rd November 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paytm shares crashed over 11% to close at a new low of Rs 475.55 on Tuesday. During the day, the stock hit a fresh low of Rs 474.30 on the NSE following a report by global brokerage firm Macquarie that said Paytm is likely to face headwinds from the entry of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services (JFS).

Macquire, which had correctly predicted Paytm’s initial share fall when the latter launched its IPO in November 2021, said even though it is too early to tell the exact customer segments and target markets that JFC has plans to cater to, it seems clear that it would focus on consumer and merchant lending, the mainstay of NBFCs like Bajaj Finance and fintech like Paytm.

As per the report, JFS, which is set for demerger from parent firm RIL and a separate listing on the exchanges, could become India’s fifth-largest financial services firm in terms of net worth. It pegged HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank to be the four top firms in the business. Paytm share prices have fallen 79% from its IPO price of Rs 2,150.  

Its market cap now stands below Rs 31,000 crore as against Rs 1.39 lakh crore at the time of IPO launch. The stock was already under selling pressure following the expiry of the one-year mandatory lock-in period for pre-IPO investors. In the past 5 sessions, Paytm shares have dipped about 22% during which one of its largest shareholders, SoftBank, reduced its stake by 4.5% and mopped up over Rs 1,600 crore from the stake sale. Macquarie said RIL has a network of over 15,000 stores across several formats and a vast customer base (40 crore in telecom and 20 crores in retail).

This will provide great leverage to JFC and, in concept, become a formidable threat to incumbents. Macquarie expects JFS to have an edge over other NBFCs due to its deep-pocketed parentage, AAA credit rating, strong and well-capitalised balance sheet, large distribution footprint and strong ability to attract top-notch talent.

Paytm share hits fresh low of Rs 474.30
During the day, the stock hit a fresh low of Rs 474.30 on the NSE following a report by global brokerage firm Macquarie that said Paytm is likely to face headwinds from the entry of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services (JFS). Paytm shares have dipped about 22% in the past 5 sessions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm share Paytm
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp