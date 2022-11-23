Home Business

Telecom body COAI proposes revenue sharing model with OTT players

The association has given its suggestions on how OTT communications services should be defined, to ensure there is no ambiguity.

Published: 23rd November 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

OTT playersImage used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) has proposed a revenue-sharing model with the OTT (over-the-top) players, and it is likely to recommend the same to the government in future. 
It has said OTT players must compensate the telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks.

“Proposing a financial model for OTT communications services to compensate telecom service providers, through a possible revenue share model, will be made to the government going forward as and when the specifics of the framework for light-touch regulation is discussed,” said COAI, Director General, SP Kochhar Kochhar. COAI represents all three private telecom players -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- on Tuesday reiterated its demand to bring communication OTT (Over-the-top) players under the ambit of licensing and light-touch regulation. 

The association has given its suggestions on how OTT communications services should be defined, to ensure there is no ambiguity. In a press note, COAI said the OTTs providing telecommunication services similar to telcos such as voice or video calling and messaging within the meaning of the Telecom Bill (to be later converted into the Act) to be defined clearly and the same regulatory and security obligations be met by them as done by the TSPs for providing similar services. 

