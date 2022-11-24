Home Business

Foxconn apologises after protests over pay and conditions at China iPhone factory

Hundreds of workers marched in Zhengzhou -- dubbed "iPhone City" as the world's biggest producer of the smartphone -- with some clashing with riot police and personnel in hazmat suits.

Published: 24th November 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Foxconn

The Foxconn logo (Photo |AP)

By AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn on Thursday apologised for a "technical error" in its payment systems after violent protests erupted over salaries and conditions at its vast iPhone factory in central China.

Footage shared and captured by a factory worker showed one person lying inert on the ground next to a man in a blood-spattered jacket who was having his head bound in an apparent effort to staunch a wound.

A worker said the confrontations broke out after employees who signed an agreement with the factory to work at least 30 days in return for a one-time payment of 3,000 yuan (USD 420) suddenly saw the figure slashed to just 30 yuan.

ALSO READ | Protests erupt at Apple's largest iPhone factory in China

"Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process," a Foxconn statement said without going into detail.

"We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed."

ALSO READ | Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

The statement added, "At present, the park is continuing to actively communicate with the employees affected by the wrong information, explaining that the salaries and bonuses of all employees are paid in accordance with company policies."

