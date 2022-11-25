Home Business

Rupee gains 16 paise to 81.54 against US dollar 

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 23 paise to close at 81.70 against the US dollar.

Published: 25th November 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

One rupee coins for representational purposes only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 81.54 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on broad dollar weakness and in line with its Asian peers.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.69 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 81.54, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 23 paise to close at 81.70 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the American currency has retreated from its elevated levels post Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 105.82.

Moreover, steady crude oil price is also aiding investor sentiments.

"Brent is steady around USD 85 per barrel after Thursday's drop which came on reports that the price caps proposed for Russian crude were too high and above the current levels," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.20 per cent to USD 85.51 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 39.89 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 62,232.79.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.65 points or 0.07 per cent to 18,471.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,231.98 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee US dollar value rupee-dollar
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp