Ultraviolette launches Rs 3.88 lakh electric bike, delivery begins in Jan

BENGALURU: Ultraviolette on Thursday launched its e-motorcycle - the F77, priced at Rs 3.8 lakh. The rollout of F77 will begin in January 2023 from Bengaluru, followed by a pan-India rollout. It is powered by 10.3 kWh Lithium ion battery architecture on the top variant, and it offers an IDC Range of 307 km, the highest for any electric two-wheeler in India, the company claimed.

Speaking at the launch, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “We can proudly claim that it is the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India with industry-first tech architecture and features.”

Ultraviolette announced a limited edition series of the F77, and only 77 units will be manufactured. Established in 2016, it was founded by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan. It aims to establish itself as an international electric mobility brand from India and plans to launch the F77 in selected markets in the next couple of years.

It also said that the first Ultraviolette Experience Centre will open in Bengaluru. Niraj Rajmohan, co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, said “With its commercial launch, the F77 is the most technologically advanced electric motorcycle in India that is backed by over 5 years of R&D.

Although built as an urban, high-performance sports motorcycle, we at Ultraviolette have spent the last couple of years putting the F77 through some of the roughest and extreme terrains and weather conditions across the country.”

Meanwhile, Volvo Car India has commenced the delivery of its full electric XC40 Recharge in the country. Volvo XC40 Recharge is a locally assembled luxuryelectric SUV. The company is assembling the cars in its facility in Bengaluru.

