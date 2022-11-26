Home Business

GRSE partners L&T shipyard for building warship parts

The order book of GRSE remains packed till financial year 2027 and it expects few more orders in the pipeline which would last up to FY2029.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public sector undertaking Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) is partnering with the Larsen and Turbro shipyard at Kattupalli for part building of warships. Part construction of warships is to facilitate faster production of ships as the demand from two major clients - Indian Navy and the Coast Guard is increasing.

Both the Navy and Coast intend to increase its fleet size by more than 200 by 2027 and we bridge this gap from existing scenarios to what they are looking forward to said commodore PR Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE. While the design, project management and equipment procurement is taken up by the shipyard, the construction is concurrently carried out to increase the shipbuilding capabilities, he added. It also engages with other private players in its headquarters - Kolkata.

The order book of GRSE remains packed till financial year 2027 and it expects few more orders in the pipeline which would last up to FY2029. The Miniratna has an order book of Rs 23, 930 crore that includes building 15 warships for the Indian Navy.

The shipyard is also experimenting with the green energy segment with an order from the West Bengal government for building an electric vessel with the capacity to carry nearly 150 passengers. GRSE is looking at building destroyers for Navy, defence exports, mainly to the neighbouring countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GRSE Larsen and Turbro Kattupalli warships Indian Navy Coast Guard
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp