GRSE partners L&T shipyard for building warship parts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public sector undertaking Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) is partnering with the Larsen and Turbro shipyard at Kattupalli for part building of warships. Part construction of warships is to facilitate faster production of ships as the demand from two major clients - Indian Navy and the Coast Guard is increasing.

Both the Navy and Coast intend to increase its fleet size by more than 200 by 2027 and we bridge this gap from existing scenarios to what they are looking forward to said commodore PR Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE. While the design, project management and equipment procurement is taken up by the shipyard, the construction is concurrently carried out to increase the shipbuilding capabilities, he added. It also engages with other private players in its headquarters - Kolkata.

The order book of GRSE remains packed till financial year 2027 and it expects few more orders in the pipeline which would last up to FY2029. The Miniratna has an order book of Rs 23, 930 crore that includes building 15 warships for the Indian Navy.

The shipyard is also experimenting with the green energy segment with an order from the West Bengal government for building an electric vessel with the capacity to carry nearly 150 passengers. GRSE is looking at building destroyers for Navy, defence exports, mainly to the neighbouring countries.

CHENNAI: Public sector undertaking Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) is partnering with the Larsen and Turbro shipyard at Kattupalli for part building of warships. Part construction of warships is to facilitate faster production of ships as the demand from two major clients - Indian Navy and the Coast Guard is increasing. Both the Navy and Coast intend to increase its fleet size by more than 200 by 2027 and we bridge this gap from existing scenarios to what they are looking forward to said commodore PR Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE. While the design, project management and equipment procurement is taken up by the shipyard, the construction is concurrently carried out to increase the shipbuilding capabilities, he added. It also engages with other private players in its headquarters - Kolkata. The order book of GRSE remains packed till financial year 2027 and it expects few more orders in the pipeline which would last up to FY2029. The Miniratna has an order book of Rs 23, 930 crore that includes building 15 warships for the Indian Navy. The shipyard is also experimenting with the green energy segment with an order from the West Bengal government for building an electric vessel with the capacity to carry nearly 150 passengers. GRSE is looking at building destroyers for Navy, defence exports, mainly to the neighbouring countries.