Natural gas tariff, authorisation, capacity regulations amended

The petroleum ministry said these amendments will act as stepping stones for implementation of unified tariff regulations which will be effective from April 1, 2023.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the natural gas infrastructure and usher in rapid growth of its market in the country, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on Friday has made amendments in three regulations namely Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff, Authorisation and Capacity Regulations. 

The petroleum ministry said these amendments will act as stepping stones for implementation of unified tariff regulations which will be effective from April 1, 2023. “To address the settlement issues for implementation of unified tariff, an industry committee has been constituted,” said the ministry in a statement.

