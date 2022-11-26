Home Business

PhonePe to acquire ZestMoney for USD 200-300 million

After the acquisition, ZestMoney will continue to operate as a separate entity.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Walmart-backed digital payments company PhonePe is all set to acquire buy now, pay later (BNPL) company ZestMoney in a deal pegged at $200 million- $300 million, according to sources.
“The talks are on and it will be finalised in another 3-4 weeks,” the sources said.

After the acquisition, ZestMoney will continue to operate as a separate entity. ZestMoney, which was founded in 2015 by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman, is the fastest growing consumer lending fintech company.

It is said to be the largest omnichannel BNPL platform with over 17 million registered users across the country. It has the largest network of merchants with over 10,000 online partners including Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip and Nykaa, among others. It is also present at over 75,000 offline stores.

With this acquisition, PhonePe will strengthen its lending services. ZestMoney disburses around Rs 400 crore a month in lending. The fintech company was last valued at $470 million, and so far, it has raised $140 million. In the Series C round, it raised around $70 million.

According to sources, the fintech company has reduced burn rate and will turn profitable next month. PhonePe has over 41.5 crore registered users, and it forayed into financial services in 2017. It recently moved domicile from Singapore to India. PhonePe has seen a revenue growth of 138%, with revenues at Rs 1,646 crore in FY21-22. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PhonePe Walmart ZestMoney
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp