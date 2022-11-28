Home Business

Real estate firm Evergrande sells land for USD 1 billion as debt crisis looms across China

Published: 28th November 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Evergrande

For representational purposes. Children playing basketball in front of a housing complex constructed by Chinese property developer Evergrande in Beijing | AFP

By AFP

BEIJING: Embattled property giant China Evergrande has sold land earlier earmarked for its headquarters in the southern tech hub Shenzhen for USD 1 billion, according to an official document, as it fights for survival.

The real estate behemoth has been involved in restructuring negotiations after racking up USD 300 billion in liabilities following Beijing's crackdown on excessive debt and rampant speculation in the property sector.

The 10,377-square-metre (111,700-square-foot) land in Nanshan district was sold to Shenzhen Anhe No. 1 Real Estate Development Co. for 7.5 billion yuan, according to land transaction records published by the city's Public Resource Exchange Centre on Saturday.

Evergrande has scrambled to offload assets in recent months and its financial situation has worsened considerably since last year.

Its troubles are emblematic of the crisis rippling across China's massive property sector, with smaller companies also defaulting on loans and others struggling to raise cash after Beijing imposed widespread lending curbs in 2020.

EXPLAINER | Why are anti-government protests erupting in China

Major developers including Evergrande have failed to complete projects, sparking mortgage boycotts and protests from homebuyers.

The property market has long served as a motor for growth in China, on the backs of rising standards of living and high demand in a country where home ownership is seen as a prerequisite for marriage.

But uncertainties linked to Covid-19, which have cooled demand and weighed on household income, are hitting buyers, at a time when several major real estate groups in China are in financial difficulty.

ALSO READ | China Covid lockdowns shut delivery workers out of their homes

The price of new homes contracted 1.6 per cent year-on-year, their sharpest decline since August 2015, analysis of figures from Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

China's banking regulator earlier this month unveiled sweeping measures to support the property sector, including credit support for distressed developers to ensure the completion and handover of projects to homeowners.

