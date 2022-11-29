Home Business

Cipla launches prostate cancer-treating injection in USA

The product was earlier approved by the US Food and Drug Administration based on a New Drug Application (NDA) regulatory pathway.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Alcohol can also worsen the cancer-causing effects of other substances, such as tobacco.

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Cipla on Tuesday said it has launched Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5 mg, used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The product was earlier approved by the US Food and Drug Administration based on a New Drug Application (NDA) regulatory pathway.

"The launch of Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot reinforces our commitment as an organisation to bring high quality and affordable treatments to patients in the US," Cipla North America CEO Arunesh Verma said in a statement.

The launch of the product aligns with the company's strategy for growth in the complex product segment, he added.

The active ingredient, route of administration, dosage form and strength of the medication are the same as Abbvie's Lupron Depot.

According to IQVIA, Lupron Depot (22.5 mg) had US sales of around USD 197 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cipla Cancer Treatment Cancer Prostrate Cancer
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp