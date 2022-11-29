Home Business

Most rated Indian companies can withstand weaker rupee: Moody's

A steady rise in interest rates in developed economies combined with higher energy prices has resulted in a widening current account deficit, pressuring the rupee.

Published: 29th November 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Falling rupee, Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Most rated companies in India can withstand a weaker rupee, although external factors like rising interest rates in developed economies and higher energy prices would increase currency volatility, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

In a commentary on non-financial companies in India, Moody's said on November 25, the Indian rupee touched 81.67 versus the US dollar, after depreciating almost 10 per cent since the beginning of the year.

A steady rise in interest rates in developed economies combined with higher energy prices has resulted in a widening current account deficit, pressuring the rupee.

"Although these external factors increase currency volatility, most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand the rupee's depreciation," Moody's said.

The weakening rupee is credit negative for Indian companies that generate revenue in the domestic currency but depend on US dollar debt to fund their operations. A weaker rupee will also hurt companies with dollar-denominated costs but rupee-based revenues.

"However, we expect the negative credit implications for rated companies to be limited or temporary," it said.

Most rated companies have protections to limit the effect of currency fluctuations.

These include natural hedges, some US dollar revenue and financial hedges, or a combination of these factors, which help limit the adverse effects on cash flow and leverage, even under a more severe deprecation scenario.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moodys Weak Rupee Indian Economy
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp