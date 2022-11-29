Share market: Equities maintain winning momentum for sixth day running

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 172.4 points to 62,677.20 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty rose 62.05 points to 18,624.80.

Later, the BSE benchmark hit its fresh all-time intra-day peak of 62,724.02 in morning deals.

Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, Titan, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major winners in early trade.

Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.

Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday.

The Sensex had climbed 211.16 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 62,504.80, its fresh record closing high on Monday.

The Nifty gained 50 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 18,562.75, its record closing high.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.39 per cent higher at USD 84.35 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 935.88 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

