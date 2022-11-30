Home Business

Alibaba to sell 3 per cent stake in  Zomato at 5-6 per cent discount

Alibaba, promoted by Jack Ma, held a 12.98% stake in Zomato as of 30 September. Post the deal, Alibaba stake will come down to 10% stake in the food delivery company.

Published: 30th November 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato. (File Photo)

Zomato. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to sell nearly 3% stake via block deal in foodtech major Zomato to mop up about $200 million. The block deal, expected to take place on Wednesday, will see Alibaba Group offering shares at a 5-6% discount to Tuesday’s close price, according to reports. Morgan Stanley would be the sole broker to the deal. On Tuesday, shares of Zomato closed 1.63% lower at ₹63.35 apiece on the NSE.

Alibaba, promoted by Jack Ma, held a 12.98% stake in Zomato as of 30 September. Post the deal, Alibaba stake will come down to 10% stake in the food delivery company. Earlier in August this year, Uber Technologies sold its 7.8% stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block deal on local exchanges.

Following the expiry of the one-year mandatory lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, similar block deals have been taking place in tech firms such as Nykaa, Paytm, and Policy bazaar.This stake sale by pre IPO investors is having a catastrophic impact on the share prices of new age firms.

Most new-age stocks are trading well below their IPO prices and when compared with 52-week highs, these stocks are trading at a discount of 50-75%.  Zomato, for example, had raised ₹9,375 crore through an IPO in July last year at an issue price of ₹76 per share. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alibaba Zomato selling stake
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp