Home Business

Crude prices up as China eases covid curbs

The oil price has been volatile in the past 2-3 weeks due to various reasons. Brent Crude Future, the benchmark of crude price, was trading at $80.97 per barrel on Monday.

Published: 30th November 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following the announcement of relaxation of Covid norms in China, crude oil prices on Tuesday took a steep jump in the international market. Brent Crude Futures on Tuesday (November 29, 2022) was up by $1.91, or 2.30% and traded at $85.10 a barrel at 07.24 PM IST. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by2.02%  to $78.58 per barrel.  

Emkay Global Financial Services is of the view that oil price may rise up to the medium term because of long and strong winter that may boost demand, ease in zero-Covid policy by China and Price capping of Russian oil.

“There were reports of China easing this policy and it led to some price uptick in the global markets. But China was quick to deny the easing of the restrictions around the Zero-COVID policy. Any development on this front will lead to a higher demand for crude thereby boosting prices,” said Ekmay Global  Financial Service in its report.

The oil price has been volatile in the past 2-3 weeks due to various reasons. Brent Crude Future, the benchmark of crude price, was trading at $80.97 per barrel on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid China Crude Oil Prices lockdown
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp