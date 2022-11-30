Home Business

Eurozone inflation falls for first time in 17 months

Boosted by soaring energy and food bills triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, the rate of price increases had hit a new historic record every month since November 21.

Published: 30th November 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Eurozone, Euro, European Economy, Europe, European Union

Image for representational purpose only.

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The eurozone annual inflation rate slowed to 10 per cent in November, falling for the first fall in 17 months, the EU statistics agency said Wednesday.

Boosted by soaring energy and food bills triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, the rate of price increases had hit a new historic record every month since November 21.

Analysts had expected the inflation rate in the single currency area to fall but the drop was steeper than predicted by Bloomberg and FactSet, who foresaw 10.4 per cent.  Inflation had hit 10.6 per cent in October.

The November figure will decrease pressure on the European Central Bank to further increase interest rates, although its president Christine Lagarde has expressed scepticism that inflation has peaked.

An easing in the speed with which energy prices are rising was the main reason for the November fall in overall inflation, compensating for still accelerating food and drink costs.

Among the 19 countries that use the euro, Spain now has the lowest inflation rate, dropping to 6.6 per cent compared to previous top performers France, now on 7.1.

Germany and Italy are still running high inflation rates, but both dropped slightly, the former down 0.3 percentage points to 11.3 per cent and the latter down 0.1 points to 12.5 per cent.
ALSO READ | Germany, Italy to tumble into recession in 2023: IMF

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union Eurozone Europe Inflation European economy Europe energy crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp