Roche Pharma India launches patient mobile app offering 'diagnostic, counselling, funding support'

The mobile app, which is for patients who are part of Roche’s Blue Tree patient support programme in India, is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Published: 30th November 2022 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A patient mobile app that offers a bouquet of services, including diagnostic support services, counselling, free drug assistance and funding support, to those suffering from rare diseases, including breast cancer and Haemophilia, was launched on Tuesday. 

The new digital platform -The Blue Tree 2.0 mobile app - launched by Roche Pharma India claims to improve both the patient and healthcare professional’s experience by speeding up programme enrollment, providing easy access and advance notifications to avail multiple support services, increasing the scale and reach of the program to patients, particularly to those who are in remote locations, and allows the support programme journey to be managed directly from their phones.

The mobile app, which is for patients who are part of Roche’s Blue Tree patient support programme in India, is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Through the app, patients can digitally enrol on the program with an enrollment tracker that indicates percentage completion, place request for free drug assistance, and doorstep delivery services of drugs.

It will also provide a live order tracker to inform you when it will reach you, will give advance notifications to patients on their upcoming infusion schedules and other value-added services like diagnostic tests and counselling, book free expert consultations on emotional well-being, physiotherapy, healthy eating etc. at the click of a button.

The mobile app will also help book free diagnostic support services, including Foundation Medicine’s comprehensive genomic profiling to guide effective, personalised treatment decisions in specific cancers. 

Funding support, including interest-free EMIs, to ease the financial burden on patients and their families is also available. Patients will also be provided accurate information about the disease, so they don’t fall prey to fake news. A provision has also been made for continuous user feedback to ensure the delivery of best-in-class service.

According to V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director and CEO of Roche Pharma India, “We recognise the different healthcare needs of patients through their journey and hope to address those holistically.”

“By introducing a technology platform to our flagship patient support program – The Blue Tree – we are taking a significant step forward in our commitment towards transforming patient lives, addressing their specific needs and simplifying their treatment journey.”

‘The Blue Tree’ is Roche’s flagship patient assistance program in India to support cancer, haemophilia and rare disease patients. Currently, over 11,000 patients are enrolled on the agenda.  Roche has partnered with Tata 1MG, a healthcare platform, which manages The Blue Tree program.

