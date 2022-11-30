Home Business

YouTube removes 17 lakh videos in India between Jul-Sep for violating community norms

The video hosting platform removed over 73.7 crore comments from the platform for violation of the guidelines, the report said.

Youtube logo. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: YouTube has removed over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India during the July-September quarter for violating the company's community guidelines, the Google-owned firm said on Tuesday.

"Between July and September 2022, in India over 1.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines," YouTube said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022.

Globally, YouTube removed over 56 lakh videos for violating community guidelines.

"Of the videos detected by machines, 36 per cent were removed before they received a single view, and 31 per cent received between 1 and 10 views before removal," the report said.

The video hosting platform removed over 73.7 crore comments from the platform for violation of the guidelines, the report said.

YouTube data shows 99 per cent of the comments were removed after they were flagged by its automated system and only 1 per cent were removed after they were flagged by its users.

