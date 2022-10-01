Home Business

Forex reserves decline by another USD 8 billion

Das added that the forex reserve is adequate. At USD 537.5 billion, India’s forex reserve covers for just over 8 months of imports.

Published: 01st October 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the concerns raised over the shrinking forex reserves, the RBI Governor has said two-third of the fall in India’s forex reserve during the current financial year is due to valuation changes arising from an appreciating US dollar and higher US bond yields.

Shaktikanta Das said in a statement while unveiling the RBI’s bimonthly monetary policy that India’s foreign exchange reserve stood at USD 537.5 billion as of September 23, 2022, down from USD 545 billion a week ago. However, Das said forex reserve was favourably placed compared with most peer economies.

Das added that the forex reserve is adequate. At USD 537.5 billion, India’s forex reserve covers for just over 8 months of imports. Forex reserves comprise 90% of foreign currency assets and the rest is gold and special drawing rights (SDRs) with the IMF. As per experts, the drop in reserves recently was largely due to plunge in valuation of major reserve currencies -- Euro, Pound sterling and Swiss Franc etc -- against the US dollar.

On the issue of RBI’s intervention on the exchange market to support the local currency, Das said rupee is a freely floating currency and its exchange rate is market determined. He said the RBI doesn’t have any fixed exchange rate in mind.

“It (RBI) intervenes in the market to curb excessive volatility and anchor expectations,” he said. As per Das, during the current financial year (up to September 28), the US dollar has appreciated by 14.5% against a basket of major currencies but rupee has depreciated by 7.4% against the dollar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forex reserve US dollar US bond yields RBI Governor
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp