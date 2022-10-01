Home Business

MG Motor retail sales increase 17 per cent in September at 3,808 units

The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

Published: 01st October 2022

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,808 units in September. The automaker had sold 3,241 units in September 2021.

"The waiting period continues to be 3-6 months across models impacted by supply chain constraints," MG Motor said in a statement. The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

"However, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT (manual transmission) model for the time being," it added. The company is hopeful about commencing deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon, it noted.

