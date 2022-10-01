Home Business

PM to launch 5G at India Mobile Congress today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G technology in India on Saturday, October 1, at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. 

Published: 01st October 2022 08:37 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G technology in India on Saturday, October 1, at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. The technology initially will be launched in select cities, later it will cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The government believes cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 01, 2022, and also inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022) to be held from October 1-4, 2022,” said a government statement.

The launch of 5G services, the government said, follows years of intense preparation. Recently, the government conducted 5G spectrum auctions, in which 51,236 MHz was allocated to telecom service providers with a gross revenue of Rs 1,50,173 crore. 

The auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem that can cater to its use cases involving internet of things (IoT), machine to machine (M2M), artificial intelligence (AI), Edge Computing, Robotics etc.

