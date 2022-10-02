Home Business

Inflation may fall to 5.2 per cent next fiscal on normal rains, ease in supplies sans shocks: RBI report

The world has already witnessed two major shocks of the pandemic and the Ukrainian situation and a third shock comes in the form of aggressive monetary policy actions by central banks globally.

Published: 02nd October 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Persistently high inflation remains a key policy concern for the Reserve Bank, which has raised rates aggressively so far this year, but the pressure might ease next fiscal assuming normal rains and further normalisation of global supply chains without any exogenous shocks, according to an RBI report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects retail inflation to come under control at 5.2 per cent in the next financial year beginning April, down from 6.7 per cent it has forecast for the current year.

"For 2023-24, assuming a normal monsoon, a progressive normalisation of supply chains, and no further exogenous or policy shocks, structural model estimates indicate that inflation will average 5.2 per cent," RBI said in its 'Monetary Policy Report September 2022'.

The central bank is mandated to keep retail inflation in a range of 2-6 per cent.

However, inflation has been above the RBI's upper tolerance level since January 2022 mainly due to adverse supply shocks amid geopolitical tensions arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war since late February.

Both countries are key suppliers of foodgrains, edible oil, fertilisers and energy resources such as crude oil and natural gas.

Even as inflation has eased from its April peak of 7.8 per cent, it remains at unacceptably high levels, the central bank said in the report.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank hiked the key repo rate by 0.50 per cent to 5.90 per cent to bring inflation under control.

During the May-August period of this fiscal, it raised the policy repo rate by 140 basis points or 1.4 per cent.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI met four times during April-September 2022, including an off-cycle meeting in May, in the backdrop of a sharp jump in global commodity prices and uncertainties around the pace of monetary policy normalisation globally.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, while announcing the policy, said the world already witnessed two major shocks of the pandemic and the Ukrainian situation over the last two-and-a-half years and a third shock comes in the form of aggressive monetary policy actions by central banks globally.

The RBI projects the inflation to remain above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent through the first three quarters of 2022-23 (till December) and expects it to come under control from January 2023 onwards.

For the January-March quarter of 2022-23, it has projected the retail inflation to average 5.8 per cent and further down to 5 per cent in the April-June 2023-24 period.

Even as the forecast for the next fiscal looks soothing, upside risks remain on a host of factors such as further ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions, higher crude and commodity prices, longer than expected supply chain disruptions and escalation in global financial market volatility due to aggressive monetary policy actions.

Shortfall in domestic kharif crop output, unseasonal rains or firming up demand may also add up to the upside risks.

"The downside risks could arise from an early resolution of geopolitical tensions," the RBI report said.

ALSO READ: RBI hikes rate by 50 basis points, sends clear signals that more hikes are in the offing

Further correction in global commodity prices due to slowing global demand, and improvement in supply conditions with the ebbing of the pandemic will help in bringing down inflation.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global economic growth is expected to slow down to 3.2 per cent in 2022 from 6.1 per cent in 2021, while the outlook is "gloomy and more uncertain" with risks tilted to the downside.

On the other hand, it expects global consumer price inflation to peak at 8.3 per cent this calendar year, as against 4.7 per cent in 2021.

The RBI has cut India's GDP growth forecast for this fiscal year to 7 per cent from its earlier projection of 7.2 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Inflation Retail inflation
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp