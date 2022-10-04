Jio launches 5G services on trial basis in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Bharti Airtel announced the launch of 5G services in eight Indian cities last week, India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio launched the beta trial of its True-5Gservices for Jio users in four cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

The company said being a customer-obsessed organisation, Jio believes in giving the best customer experience that is strengthened by customer feedback. “Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra for its users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi,” said the company in a statement.

Jio said the Jio Welcome Offer is available for its customers by invitation only. These users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. The invited Jio Welcome Offer users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G services without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset. “Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India.

In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest-ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size. India is leading the digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). Last week, Bharti Airtel announced the launch of 5G services in eight Indian cities including Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, and said in the next couple of years it will cover entire India.

Jio said it will roll out its 5G services to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil by December 2023. However, third-largest Indian telecom service provider Vodafone Idea hasn’t given any timeline for rolling out its 5G service. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the promoter of Vodafone Idea, said the company will soon begin 5G rollout. For 5G network, Jio is using standalone architecture (SA) and it calls it True 5G. Airtel, on the other hand, is using non-standalone architecture (NSA) for its 5G services.

