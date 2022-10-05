Home Business

Centre approves Rs 26,000 crore for installation of 25k mobile towers

According to the telecom ministry, the financial support for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF)

Published: 05th October 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile Towers

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday approved Rs 26,000 crore for installation of 25,000 mobile towers in 500 days. According to the telecom ministry, the financial support for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) and it will be implemented by Bharat Broadband Network (BBN). 

USOF is a pool of funds generated by 5% Universal Service Levy charged on all telecom service operators on their adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the three-day long ‘Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers’ that concluded on October 3.

“The connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country,” said Vaishnaw. The minister announced a Rs 26,000 crore fund to install new 25,000 towers in next 500 days. He also shared that the special assistance to states for capital expenditure worth Rs 2,000 crore has been supported.

He encouraged the states to be proactive and make business friendly policies to attract businesses in their states. Emphasising on the motto of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas, he stated that the commitments from all states and UTs, large as well as small states, are vital in taking Digital India to a higher-level and in realising the AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Trillion Dollar Digital Economy. At the India Mobile Congress, prime minister Narendra Modi unveiled 5G technology, which will give ultra-high-speed Internet connectivity in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile tower Universal Services Obligation Fund telecom
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp