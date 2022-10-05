Centre approves Rs 26,000 crore for installation of 25k mobile towers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday approved Rs 26,000 crore for installation of 25,000 mobile towers in 500 days. According to the telecom ministry, the financial support for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) and it will be implemented by Bharat Broadband Network (BBN).

USOF is a pool of funds generated by 5% Universal Service Levy charged on all telecom service operators on their adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the three-day long ‘Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers’ that concluded on October 3.

“The connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country,” said Vaishnaw. The minister announced a Rs 26,000 crore fund to install new 25,000 towers in next 500 days. He also shared that the special assistance to states for capital expenditure worth Rs 2,000 crore has been supported.

He encouraged the states to be proactive and make business friendly policies to attract businesses in their states. Emphasising on the motto of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas, he stated that the commitments from all states and UTs, large as well as small states, are vital in taking Digital India to a higher-level and in realising the AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Trillion Dollar Digital Economy. At the India Mobile Congress, prime minister Narendra Modi unveiled 5G technology, which will give ultra-high-speed Internet connectivity in the country.

