Home Business

IPO-bound OYO valuation dips in private market after reported markdown by SoftBank 

In the week ended September 30, 2022, nearly 12.3 lakh shares of the company were sold in the private market as compared to over 1.6 lakh shares sold in the previous week. 

Published: 05th October 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Valuation of IPO-bound OYO in the private market has dipped to around USD 6.5 billion following reports of a markdown of valuation of the hospitality and travel-tech firm by SoftBank in its private books, according to industry players.

In the week ended September 30, 2022, nearly 12.3 lakh shares of the company were sold in the private market as compared to over 1.6 lakh shares sold in the previous week. 

The sell-off followed reports that its largest investor SoftBank has cut the valuation of the hospitality platform by 20 per cent to USD 2.7 billion in its books, said a source.

When OYO updated its financials in its draft prospectus last month, reporting positive EBIDTA besides the narrowing of losses, the company's share price in the private market had risen to Rs 94 per share.

However, in the subsequent days following reports of the markdown of OYO's valuation by SoftBank, the company's valuation dipped by nearly 13 per cent to Rs 81 per share, said the source.

"Last year, transactions (of OYO shares) in private markets happened at around USD 8 billion range but in the recent past transactions are happening up to USD 6.5 billion valuation," Analah Capital CEO & Founder Vaishali Dhankani said in an e-mailed response.

Dhankani, who is also the CEO of Tradeunlisted.

com, a tech-based distribution platform for private equity, said some of OYO's "past distractions seem to have gone away and one anticipates a stronger bottom line and sticking to its knitting.

" Last month, in a regulatory filing OYO reported a revenue of Rs 1,459.32 crore in the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

The company, which had last year in October filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial share-sale, also posted an "adjusted EBITDA" of Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, improving from adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 471.72 crore in FY22.

According to the filing, OYO's restated loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 stood at Rs 413.87 crore.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2022 it had posted a loss of Rs 1,939.8 crore.

OYO said its total number of 'storefronts' was down at 1,68,012 in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 1,68,639 as on March 31, 2022 due to a decrease in the number of hotels to 12,668, sequentially down from 17,994 in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.

When it filed the draft prospectus for its initial public offer, OYO was initially looking at a valuation of around USD 10 billion but later on prepared to settle for a lower valuation at around USD 7-8 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OYO IPO SoftBank 
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp