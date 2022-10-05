Home Business

Kia to recall 44,000 units of Carens

This voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control module (ACU) software in Carens.

Published: 05th October 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kia Carens

Kia Carens (Photo | Kia Motors India)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kia India on Tuesday announced a ‘Voluntary Recall campaign’ for a software update of Carens.  This voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control module (ACU) software in Carens.

Kia says it will recall 44,174 units of the multi-purpose vehicle and will reach out to the owners regarding the same. “The firm will take care to minimise inconvenience to customers throughout the process of this campaign. 

Kia India will directly reach out to owners of the vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign. Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with Kia authorized dealers to schedule an appointment,” the South  Korean automaker said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kia Kia Caren recall
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp