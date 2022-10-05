Kia to recall 44,000 units of Carens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kia India on Tuesday announced a ‘Voluntary Recall campaign’ for a software update of Carens. This voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control module (ACU) software in Carens. Kia says it will recall 44,174 units of the multi-purpose vehicle and will reach out to the owners regarding the same. “The firm will take care to minimise inconvenience to customers throughout the process of this campaign. Kia India will directly reach out to owners of the vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign. Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with Kia authorized dealers to schedule an appointment,” the South Korean automaker said in a statement.