HFCL, Qualcomm tie up to develop 5G Outdoor Small Cell products

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian telecom equipment maker HFCL Limited on Thursday announced a partnership with US-based Qualcomm Technologies for design and development of 5G Outdoor Small Cell products.

It said HFCL’s investment in 5G Outdoor Small Cell products will enable faster rollout of 5G networks, improved 5G user experience and more efficient utilisation of 5G spectrum.

Small cell is a portable base station, just like a small mobile tower, can be placed at every 250 meters or so throughout cities. The firm said small cell deployments help to enhance coverage in places where existing macro cells have coverage holes or blackspots, or where coverage doesn’t exist at all.

“As operators start rolling out 5G networks in India, they need outdoor small cells to complement their macro networks for a seamless 5G experience. Qualcomm’s integrated 5G small cell platform enables us to quickly develop a portfolio of small cell products for both sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave to address India and global markets,” said Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL.

