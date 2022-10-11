Home Business

TCS says moonlighting against company’s core values

Wipro has fired 300 employees recently for moonlighting and Infosys too warned its employees against dual employment. 

Published: 11th October 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

TCS logo

TCS logo. (Special Arrangement)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when moonlighting or dual employment has emerged as a major issue in the IT industry, TCS during the company’s second quarter (Q2)  earnings conference, said moonlighting is an ethical issue and it is against the company’s core values and culture in general.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, “It is codified in our employment contract that they(employees) are not allowed to work for any other organisation.”

Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer, TCS, said they have communicated about the company’s position on moonlighting to employees. “No action has been taken against employees so far,” he said.

Wipro has fired 300 employees recently for moonlighting and Infosys too warned its employees against dual employment. Lakkad said all seniors are already working from the office. “The remaining staff actually we are rostering all of them, across projects. Today, the situation is that one-third of them are coming to the office at least twice a week, and this will continue to increase,” he said.

ALSO READ | TCS Q2 net profit crosses Rs 10,000-crore mark

TCS, which has onboarded 35,000 freshers in the first two-quarters of this fiscal, said it has honoured all the job offers that it had made. Its net addition during the second quarter was 9,840 employees. The company will be recruiting 10,000-12,000 freshers in the coming two quarters.  

However, IT services attrition was 21.5 per cent on the last 12 months’ basis. With normalising wage expectations and talent supply catching up across the industry, the company expects attrition to start to taper down in the second half of this fiscal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT industry TCS Rajesh Gopinathan
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp