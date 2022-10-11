TCS says moonlighting against company’s core values

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when moonlighting or dual employment has emerged as a major issue in the IT industry, TCS during the company’s second quarter (Q2) earnings conference, said moonlighting is an ethical issue and it is against the company’s core values and culture in general.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, “It is codified in our employment contract that they(employees) are not allowed to work for any other organisation.”

Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer, TCS, said they have communicated about the company’s position on moonlighting to employees. “No action has been taken against employees so far,” he said.

Wipro has fired 300 employees recently for moonlighting and Infosys too warned its employees against dual employment. Lakkad said all seniors are already working from the office. “The remaining staff actually we are rostering all of them, across projects. Today, the situation is that one-third of them are coming to the office at least twice a week, and this will continue to increase,” he said.

ALSO READ | TCS Q2 net profit crosses Rs 10,000-crore mark

TCS, which has onboarded 35,000 freshers in the first two-quarters of this fiscal, said it has honoured all the job offers that it had made. Its net addition during the second quarter was 9,840 employees. The company will be recruiting 10,000-12,000 freshers in the coming two quarters.

However, IT services attrition was 21.5 per cent on the last 12 months’ basis. With normalising wage expectations and talent supply catching up across the industry, the company expects attrition to start to taper down in the second half of this fiscal.

BENGALURU: At a time when moonlighting or dual employment has emerged as a major issue in the IT industry, TCS during the company’s second quarter (Q2) earnings conference, said moonlighting is an ethical issue and it is against the company’s core values and culture in general. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, “It is codified in our employment contract that they(employees) are not allowed to work for any other organisation.” Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer, TCS, said they have communicated about the company’s position on moonlighting to employees. “No action has been taken against employees so far,” he said. Wipro has fired 300 employees recently for moonlighting and Infosys too warned its employees against dual employment. Lakkad said all seniors are already working from the office. “The remaining staff actually we are rostering all of them, across projects. Today, the situation is that one-third of them are coming to the office at least twice a week, and this will continue to increase,” he said. ALSO READ | TCS Q2 net profit crosses Rs 10,000-crore mark TCS, which has onboarded 35,000 freshers in the first two-quarters of this fiscal, said it has honoured all the job offers that it had made. Its net addition during the second quarter was 9,840 employees. The company will be recruiting 10,000-12,000 freshers in the coming two quarters. However, IT services attrition was 21.5 per cent on the last 12 months’ basis. With normalising wage expectations and talent supply catching up across the industry, the company expects attrition to start to taper down in the second half of this fiscal.