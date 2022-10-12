Markets gains in early trade

Home Business

PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, mainly due to intense buying in IT, metal and energy stocks amid a largely negative trend in global markets.

After falling in the previous three trading sessions, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 179.53 points to 57,326.85 after a positive start.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 52.75 points to 17,036.30.

In the 30-share Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Axis Bank, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers. On the other hand, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were trading lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark had slumped 843.79 points or 1.46 per cent to settle at 57,147.32 on Tuesday.

The Nifty fell 257.45 points or 1.49 per cent to end at 16,983.55.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.64 per cent to USD 93.70 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 4,612.67 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE.

