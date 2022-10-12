Home Business

OECD creates global tax transparency framework related to crypto assets

Published: 12th October 2022

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has created a new global tax transparency framework for the automatic exchange of information related to crypto assets between countries.

The framework named Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) would make it possible for countries to track the cross-border transfer of crypto assets. According to the OECD statement, CARF will be presented to G20 Finance Ministers this week in Washington DC.  The G20 had in April 2021 had mandated the OECD to develop a framework for the automatic exchange of tax-relevant information on crypto assets. 

Sudhir Kapadia, Partner, tax & regulatory services, EY India, said, “Regulators and tax authorities around the world have been grappling with the burning question of tracking, regulating and taxing crypto transactions given the proliferation and increasing dispersion of this form of exchange.

While some forward-looking countries have spotted an opportunity to attract crypto entrepreneurs to set up a base by providing an enabling environment for crypto operations, other countries have been more concerned about the potential misuse of crypto assets to fuel money laundering and prohibited end uses.”

