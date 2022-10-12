Home Business

Rupee falls 14 paise to 82.35 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.32 against the dollar, then lost further ground to 82.35, registering a loss of 14 paise over its previous close.

Published: 12th October 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The rupee depreciated 14 paise to 82.35 against the US dollar in the morning trade on Wednesday amid the strengthening of the American currency and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Moreover, risk aversion sentiment among investors and weak Asian and emerging market currencies weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.32 against the dollar, then lost further ground to 82.35, registering a loss of 14 paise over its previous close.

In a highly volatile session, the local unit also touched 82.28 against the American currency in initial deals.

On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 19 paise higher at 82.21 against the US dollar.

"Most Asian and emerging market peers were weaker this Wednesday and will weigh on sentiments," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, adding that investors will remain cautious ahead of the release of key domestic macro data.

India's inflation, IIP and manufacturing output are due today, while the more important FOMC minutes are scheduled for late evening.

"Investors will also await a key US inflation report tomorrow that is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance," Iyer said, adding that the RBI will remain proactive if the rupee's volatility increases during the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23 per cent to 113.48.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.67 per cent to USD 93.66 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 229.6 points or 0.40 per cent up at 57,376.92, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 71.60 points or 0.42 per cent to 17,055.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,612.67 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Forex USD US Dollar
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp