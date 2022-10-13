Home Business

Coal India to set up 1,190 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan 

Published: 13th October 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Coal India Ltd (CIL) will set up a 1,190-MW solar power plant in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

For this, the CIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RUVNL).

The solar plant will be set up in a 2,000-MW solar park being developed by RVUNL in Poogal, Bikaner.

The state government has allotted 4,846-hectare land to develop the park in which the RVUNL will set up its own solar project of 810 MW, and a power project of 1,190 will be set up by the CIL.

Chairman and Managing Director of RVUNL RK Sharma and CIL's Technical Director V Reddy signed the MoU in the presence of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.

TAGS
Coal India Ltd Bikaner RUVNL RK Sharma V Reddy
Comments

