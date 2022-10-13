Coal India to set up 1,190 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan 

By PTI

JAIPUR: Coal India Ltd (CIL) will set up a 1,190-MW solar power plant in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

For this, the CIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RUVNL).

The solar plant will be set up in a 2,000-MW solar park being developed by RVUNL in Poogal, Bikaner.

Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi addressed the MoU signing ceremony between Coal India Ltd and RVUNL, Rajasthan for developing 1190 MW solar power project. Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot also graced the function in Jaipur.

@JoshiPralha pic.twitter.com/s4DtZMxkRT — PIB_Coal (@PIB_Coal) October 13, 2022

The state government has allotted 4,846-hectare land to develop the park in which the RVUNL will set up its own solar project of 810 MW, and a power project of 1,190 will be set up by the CIL.

Chairman and Managing Director of RVUNL RK Sharma and CIL's Technical Director V Reddy signed the MoU in the presence of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.

