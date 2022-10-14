Home Business

BPCL to convert retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options

BPCL plans to provide EV charging stations at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country, it said.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:30 PM

Bharat Petroleum, Petrol pump, BPCL

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has aimed to convert its 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options including electric vehicle (EV) charging facility, in the medium to long term.

BPCL on Friday announced the launch of EV fast-charging stations on two corridors in the southern region -- Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.

The chargers are strategically located at nine of its fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 km on both sides of the routes, a company statement said.

BPCL plans to provide EV charging stations at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country, it said.

"BPCL aims at accelerating its focus on new business segments and converting its 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term," the statement added.

