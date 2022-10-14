Home Business

Mindtree Q2 net rises 27.5 per cent; LTI-Mindtree merger by Dec

The company witnessed 20.4% YoY revenue growth for Top 10 clients. 

Published: 14th October 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mindtree

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Midcap IT services company Mindtree on Thursday posted a 27.5% increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter at Rs 509 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 399 crore in the year-ago period.

It reported a 31% increase in revenue from operations for the second quarter at Rs 3,400 crore compared to Rs 2,586 crore in the same quarter last year. For the first time, with an order book of $518 million, its H1 signings have crossed $1 billion. Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree, said, “We maintained our EBITDA margin at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency, and eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin.”

The company witnessed 20.4% YoY revenue growth for Top 10 clients. Of all the verticals, the company’s communications, media and technology industry contributes the maximum revenue to the company, followed by BFSI. Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter for the company, and Chatterjee said they are a bit cautious about the quarter. The company has 276 active clients as of September 30, 2022.

Its trailing 12 months attrition was 24.1%, and it expects moderation in the coming quarters. Its employee headcount stood at 38,290.  Chatterjee also informed us that the LTI-Mindtree merger is in the final stages, and they will be merged by the end of this calendar year. It is expected that from the next quarter, the merged entity LTIMindtree will announce the results.   The integration will see LTI and Mindtree join strengths to create a scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion.  For the combined entity, BFSI will be the largest vertical.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mindtree Mindtree met profit
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp